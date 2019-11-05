EAST ALTON — Barbara Louise (Connor) Jackson, 67, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born May 10, 1952, in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Amos and Esther (Wood) Connor.

Surviving are daughters, Taya "April" Jackson, of Granite City, Illinois, and Tammy Jackson, of Alton; sons "Thee" and Trent Connor, both of Alton; several grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Connor, of Las Vegas; sisters, Faye Taylor, Cheryl Gallagher and Wreatha Cloninger, all of Wood River; and, several nieces and nephews.

Her parents and a brother, Darrell Connor, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Cremation rites will follow the services.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.