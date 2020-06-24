Barbara McDonald

JERSEYVILLE — Barbara Ellen McDonald, 74, died at 9:28 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Jersey County, Illinois, on Nov. 13, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Charles "Fred" and Carol Iona (Taake) Schaaf.

She was a Jersey County resident her entire life, and graduated from Jersey Community High School. She was employed in retail the majority of her life, beginning at the A&W Root Beer, then on to Roach's Shoe Store. She then became a cashier for many years at Farm & Home, and retired as a customer service manager at Wal-Mart, all in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She married Robert J. McDonald on Oct. 2, 1965 at the State Street Baptist Church in Jerseyville, and together they shared nearly 53 years of marriage prior to his death on June 27, 2018.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Robert and Dawn McDonald of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Tammy and Kris Lehr of Eldred; six grandchildren, Sean McDonald and his companion, Heather Clarkson, Ryan McDonald, and Megan McDonald, and her companion, Jacob Ward all of Jerseyville, Brittney Lehr, Brett Lehr and Breanna Lehr all of Eldred, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Makalyn McDonald and Zoey Ward, and one due in August; four sisters and two brothers in-law, Martha and Duane Montgomery, Sharon Smith, Janet Price and Paula and Mike Dahn all of Jerseyville; two brothers, Michael Schaaf of Jerseyville and Henry Schaaf of Godfrey, Illinois; and a sister in-law, Theresa Schaaf of Jerseyville.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan C. Schaaf; and a brother, William F. "Bill" Schaaf.

Visitation will be from noon until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Activity Department at the Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home or to the Parkinson Foundation.