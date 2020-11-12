ALTON — Barbara Ann Molloy, 80, died on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois, after a short but courageous battle with COVID.

She was born on Jan. 3,1940 in Alton to Robert and Genevieve (Arnold) Redd.

She attended St. Patrick's grade school where she met her husband, Michael Molloy, Sr.

She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School.

She married Mike on Nov. 4,1961 and the two were the parents of four beautiful children.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Barb dedicated many years to her career as a nursing home administrator. She was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up any room.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Molloy and Jennifer Ridings (Stephen) both of Alton; two granddaughters, Emily Freeman (Bobby Trnavsky) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Abigail Freeman (Spencer Bosoluke) of Bozeman, Montana; a cousin, Rosemary Richey; a sister-in-law, Jan Molloy; brothers-in-law, Richard Renard and Tom Wilson; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Michael James Jr.; infant daughter, Melissa; parents; mother-in-law, Opal Molloy; father-in-law, Weston Molloy; brother-in-law, Timothy Molloy Sr; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Wilson and Kay Renard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Private burial will be held at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois, Masks will be required for attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis. In Barb's honor, her family urges continued social distancing and mask compliance.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.