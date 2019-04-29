BARBARA NASIF

ALTON — Barbara Ann Nasif (Knowles) passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St Anthonys Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She was born July 9, 1962, in St Louis, Missouri to Russell and JoAnn Knowles.

She is survived by her parents; husband Imad Nasif of Alton, Illinois; daughters Houda (Chris) Stamper of Bethalto, Illinois, and Amy Nasif of Alton; siblings Connie (Paul) Averbeck of Godfrey, Illinois, Mark (Diane) Knowles of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Laura (Frank) Steward of Godfrey, and David (Mary) of Godfrey; her pride and joy grandchildren Elias and Vivian Stamper. And we can't forget her beloved dog Chester.

Barb went by many names like Ms Barb, Mama A-Town and her favorite nickname of them all was Boo-boo. She loved her community of people and they loved her. She had a big heart for the elderly and helped them in any way she could. She loved long conversations and gave you advice even if you didn't ask for it. People from around town would say she was the sweetest, kindest woman but if you ask any family member they would let you know she was also very stubborn and bullheaded. She took pride in being independent and refused help from others. She had a strength about her that couldn't be reckon with. Barb's favorite vacation spot was Destin, Florida, and she couldn't wait to get back there with her family. Barb loved her daughters and always put them first. She loved her grandchildren and delighted in watching them grow.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com