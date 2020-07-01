Barbara Rawe

GREENFIELD — Barbara Elizabeth (Kuhnline) Rawe, 101, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born Aug. 19, 1918 in rural Carrollton to Frank and Thecla "Tillie" (Grummel) Kuhnline.

She married Fred A Rawe Nov. 3, 1937 at St. John's Church in Carrollton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1994.

Surviving are nine daughters, Martha Rawe, Virginia Bunde, Rita Franklin, Margaret Ann Weeter, Barbara Staneff, Carol Knisley Bishop, Alice Lucchesi, Theresa Ebrey, and Patricia Maberry; three sons, John, Jerry, and Michael Rawe; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with two more arriving this summer; and two great-great-grandchildren;a sister, Sister Mary Thecla; and a brother, Joseph Kuhnline.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sister Lucy Ruth Rawe; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann and Sister Mary Josita; and two brothers, Francis and Andrew Kuhnline.

Barbara was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the St. Michael Church Women's Club.

She was a homemaker, a CCD teacher at St. Michael Church, 4-H Leader, and served as an election judge. She enjoyed playing euchre and Scrabble and did not cheat. She watched Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

She often fell asleep listening to KMOX, Jack Buck and the Cardinals and woke up in time for the final out. She looked forward to listening to WEAI-WLDS broadcasts of basketball games. She always remembered to send birthday cards and would include a letter. The "hay crews" always stated that her meals were the best. Barbara was a wonderful friend, and mentor, always giving a smile and a hug.

Private family services will be held and burial will take place at the St. John's Catholic cemetery in Carrollton.

A funeral procession will leave the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. It will travel across highway 108 turning south on NE 875 Ave to travel by the Rawe family farm. Anyone wishing to pay their respect may do so by parking along the route.

There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under heaven…. a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time for harvest. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2.

Memorials are requested to the St. John's Grade School, where Barbara attended and supported her whole life. They may be mailed to the funeral home at 604 Walnut St. in Greenfield.

Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.