SCHILLINGER

MARYVILLE — Barbara Ann Schillinger, 83 of Glen Carbon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Barbara's life, services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rob Roy officiating at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street in Maryville.