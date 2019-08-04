BARBARA SCOTT

GODFREY — Barbara Scott, 93, passed away at the United Methodist Village on August 3, 2019. Mrs. Scott had resided at the Village for 18 years and was an active member of the community. She will be deeply missed.

Barbara was born on January 19, 1926, to Floyd and Beulah (Lyon) Elliott of Chesterfield, IL. In 1943, she graduated from Medora High School and became a Cadet Nurse through the Nurse Training Act. The Act was initiated by President Roosevelt earlier that year to deal with the severe lack of stateside nurses during WWII. Barbara graduated from Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. Last year, she joined fellow alumni at her 71st class reunion where she was proudly the oldest graduate in attendance.

On March 7, 1947, just days after graduating from nursing school, Barbara married Olin C. Scott at the Upper Alton Baptist Church. The couple lived and raised their children in Lebanon, IN for over 20 years before returning to the Alton area. They were members of the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, avid Cardinals fans, and happily married for 59 years until Olin's death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ray, Harold, and Strait Elliott; granddaughter, Stacey M. Scott; and former son-in-law, Bob Meding.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Susan Scott of Pleasanton, CA; daughter, Patty Meding of Crown Point, IN; grandson and wife, Jeff Meding and Joanna Penn, and great-grandson, Grant Elliott Meding of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by nieces, Diana Travis of Bethalto, IL and Sandy Rowling of Grafton, IL; nephew, David and wife, Theresa Scott of Murray, KY; and close friend, Melba (Ryan) Moore of Medora, IL, whose family she lived with after the passing of her parents when she was a young girl.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The United Methodist Village Chapel with the Rev. Tim Pate officiating. Following the service, a burial and a celebration of life will take place at the Alton City Cemetery for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Barbara's name to the Oasis Women's Center located at 111 Market St., Alton, IL 62035.

