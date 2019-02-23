BARBARA SMITH

GODFREY — Barbara Ann Smith, 85, died at 8:31 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Oct. 22, 1933 in Bismark, Illinois, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Lola C. (Williams) Goldman.

She was a secretary for many years with the Alton Public School District. She enjoyed her special friends at Alton High School.

On March 14, 1953 in Randolph County, Arkansas, she married Orval F. Smith and he survives.

Also surviving are five children, Terri Hack of Alton, Cheri Dover (Dick) of Godfrey, Dennis Smith of Alton, Denise Hansen (Terry) of Jerseyville and Sandy Bailey of East Alton; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Sliney and Francis Pedroni.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter or a memorial of one's choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.