CARROLLTON — Barbara J. (King) Tuey, 88, of Carrollton, Illinois, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester. She was born on March 19, 1931, in Carrolton, the daughter of George "Ben" and Addie Darr King. She married, James Dean Tuey, Jan. 1, 1950, in Carrolton and immediately took on motherhood by loving and raising 18-month-old Nancy, daughter of James and the late Betty (Hubbard) Tuey. James preceded her in death, Nov. 24, 1984. Nancy was legally adopted by Barbara in 1988.

Barbara is survived by three children, Nancy (Ed) Wollenweber, Carol (Gary) Witt all of Carrollton and Eric (Cassidy) Tuey of Winchester; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey (Sarah) Wollenweber of Bloomington, Heather Witt of Wyoming, Brian Wollenweber of Carrollton, Collie Witt of Los Angeles, California, Sarah (Scott) Gage of Shipman, Brandon Tuey of Collinsville, Matthew (fiancée, Melissa) Tuey of Jerseyville, and Jeffrey Tuey of Jerseyville; thirteen great grandchildren, Lynnae, London, Lincoln Wollenweber of Bloomington, Cole Onuska of Orange City, Florida, Carson, Payton, Keyton Wollenweber, Allison Varble of Carrollton, Degion Pranger of Godfrey, Avenelle and Bryce Tennill, and Lane and Brynnleigh Gage of Shipman; and one sister, Ashley Reeder of Newman, GA. She was preceded in death by one son, James L. Tuey; two brothers, Ben King Jr, and Max King; and one sister, Adeline Meredith.

Barbara was raised in rural Eldred, attending Eldred grade school, "Go Warriors" and graduating from Carrollton High School in 1949. Besides caring for her family and home, Barbara worked various jobs in the Carrollton area where she lived most of her life. She worked at the Greene County Clerk's office from 1968-1991. Barbara was constantly active in many organizations, including; American Legion Auxiliary, Greene County Women Democrats, PTA, local and state Women's Civil Defense in which she was a founding organizer and state president. She loved cooking and never passed up making a potluck dish, whether it was for the Carrollton Baptist Church where she was a member for 70 years, for the monthly Democrat meetings, Darr family reunions, or those great back yard gatherings of the Virginia Avenue neighborhood. She liked playing cards, bingo, bunco and dreamed of hitting it big at the casino or the lottery. Barbara stayed for a short time at Jerseyville Estates. As her health declined, she spent her remaining time at the Scott County Nursing Center. She made many friends at both facilities and enjoyed the staff and residents.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Carrollton City Cemetery. The Daws Family Funeral home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com