CREVE COEUR, Missouri — Barbara A. Ulffers, age 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born July 25, 1941, in Du Quoin, Illinois, the daughter of Chester Upton and Catherine (Swayne) Bell. She married John W. Ulffers Jr. on Sept. 21, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri, and he survives.

Barbara was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Alton, Illinois. She was a member of the Altar Guild, former member of the Vestry and was integral to the life of Trinity Chapel.

Previously, she had been a longtime member of Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis and a member of the choir. In addition, she had been a member of the Ronald Arnatt Choral. Barbara is remembered for her beautiful cross stitch work, her skills as a master cookie baker and how she lovingly shared them at Christmas time. She especially loved her time spent visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina each summer.

In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, John Christopher and Elizabeth Ulffers, of Greenville, North Carolina, and Peter Theron and Maria Ulffers, of O'Fallon, Missouri; grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, and Adam Ulffers, Errica Buckner, Chelsie Swindle and Paige Fischer; one great-grandchild, Zavier Buckner; four sisters; and, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul Episcopal Church, in Alton, with Mother Cynthia Severs officiating.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Missionary Society Capital Improvement Fund.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

