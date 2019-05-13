BARBARA WHITE

ALTON — Barbara Jo White, 75, died at 9:28 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Care Center. Born Jan. 29, 1944 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Frank W. and Lillian (Pletcher) Younkin.

She loved her grandkids and two dogs Nixie and Bernie. Surviving are two daughters, Terri Mellinger of Alton, Illinois and Bethany Bohn (John) of Godfrey, Illinois, one son, Matthew Mellinger of Alton, six grandchildren, Jake, Madison, Piper, Nicholas, Daniel and Simon, and one sister, Sally Stauffer of Jamestown, New York. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, David Younkin, and two sisters, Betz Hart and Janie Hann.

A memorial visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com