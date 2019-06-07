BARBARA WIMBERLEY

LAS VEGAS — Barbara Jean Shewmake-Wimberly passed away suddenly of heart failure at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, May 24, 2019 at approximatly 3:04 a.m.

Barbara was preceded in death by her two loving husbands, Michael Lee Shewmake (married 31 yrs) of East Alton, Illinois. and Ronald Wimberly (married 12 yrs) of Las Vegas. Her mother and father, Gladys and Orville L. Bridges. Brothers Charles L. Bridges and Robert O. Bridges. Sister Shirley I. Layton. Daughter Christine Michelle Smit. Grandson Damian Lee Shewmake.

She is survived by sisters Karen Turner, Dorothy Waltz-Layton and Judy Winfield. Barbara leaves behind three children, Donald L. Shewmake of Cinncinati, Ohio, Becky L. Heistand of Barry Illinois, and Tomothy J. Shewmake of Nebo, Illinois, and two step daughters Cheryl Johnson and Linda Wimberly both of Las Vegas.

Surviving grandchildren are Tyler Smit, Nickie Shewmake, Jessica Brokaw, Brett Shewmake, Jerrad Brokaw, Nicholas Shewmake, Emma Smit, Abigail Heistand, Alexis and Sophia Shewmake.

Surviving great-grandchildren are Ava Jones, Kynsley and Aries Brown.

Born Dec. 22 1957, Barbara was the youngest of six children and often lovingly referred to as "the baby'. She lived her life to the fullest at all times. Having four children set her on a path to many adventures and experiences. She loved to think her greatest adventure was her four children. She retired from the medical field as an accomplished CNA. Barb had many traveling adventures over the years and always joked that she had gypsy blood. While out on her adventures she loved taking pictures. Photography was always her passion. She had such a great talent that one of her photos was published in The National Geographic. Eventually Barb traveled by choice to many parts of the country accompanied by her four faithful fur babies. Her last summer was spent surrounded by her children, grandchildren and her greatgrandchildren making many great memories.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Please make any donations to your local Humane Society.

Services are pending at this time.