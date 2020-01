JERSEYVILLE — Barbara M. Wock, 90, wife of Jack, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m., until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Burial in the St. Francis Cemetery. Crawford Funeral Home, Jerseyville, Illinois, is in charge of the arrangements.