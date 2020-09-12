1/
Beatrice Powers
1926 - 2020
JERSEYVILLE — Beatrice Margaret Powers, 94, died at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Jerseyville on January 3, 1926, and was one of five children born to Peter J. and Magdalena (Abeln) Powers.

A lifelong Jerseyville resident, Bea graduated in 1944 from Jersey Township High School in Jerseyville. She began working at the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, until accepting a position with the State Bank of Jerseyville. Bea would become a fixture at the bank, serving as a bookkeeper for nearly 40 years prior to her retirement.

She was a woman of deep faith, and was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, where she was active in the Altar Society.

She possessed a gentle smile, and a warm heart, and loved to travel with her sisters extensively throughout the United States, and she enjoyed every minute of it.

Surviving are her brother, James Powers of Jerseyville; two nieces, Mary Ann Bott of Jerseyville and Karen Arkebauer of Bokeelia, Florida; great nieces and nephews, Devon Bott, and his daughter, Violet, of Wood River, Dennis Dawson of Litchfield, Kate Dawson of Jerseyville, and Shawn Arkebauer, and his daughter, Eloise, of Decatur.

In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary Powers, Irene Powers and Kathryn Powers; and a sister in-law, Donna Powers.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
