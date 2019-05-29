BEATRICE RIGNEY

BETHALTO — Beatrice Rigney, 93, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:37 p.m. at Bethalto Care Center.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1926, the daughter of Robert L and Ruth (Logsdon) Thomas. She married James C. Rigney, Sr in May of 1946 in Hillsboro, Illinois. He preceded her in death in April of 1988.

Beatrice worked for 12 years in the Bethalto school district. She was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church in for 57 ½ years. She was also a member of the Bethalto American Legion Auxiliary for 79 years and a member of the Senior Citizen Club of Bethalto. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, playing cards with her family and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her nieces, Cindy (Dan) Robien of East Alton and Elsa (James) Lewis of South Roxana, Illinois; three grandchildren, Richard McCleery, Jr, Kimberly (Mike) Hatcher, and James C. Rigney III; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband James, she was preceded in death by a daughter and her husband, Ruth and Richard, Sr. McCleery; a son, James C. Rigney, Jr; a brother and sister-in-law Robert E. and Joyce Thomas; and a grandson, Brian.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Bill Pyatt will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills in Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Bethalto United Methodist Church and/or Bethalto Care Center Activity Fund

