GODFREY — Becky S. Malone, 79, died at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 23, 1940 in Colchester, Illinois, the daughter of the late Paul and Loretta (Stockwell) Stewart.

She retired as manager of cashiers at Venture Store in Alton, Illinois, after 25 years of service. Becky enjoyed crafting, painting, camping and fishing.

On Sept. 13, 1958 in Alton she married Jack Malone and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Terri Roth (Hal) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jackie Major (Greg) of Summerville, South Carolina; one son, Michael Malone (Toscha) of Carrollton, Texas;, four grandchildren, Amber Malone, Cody Malone, Sara Cothran and Emily Gutschow; eight great-grandchildren; and one nephew, Stewart Bramley of Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Kay Wannamaker.

No services are scheduled at this time. Online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.