WORDEN — Ben Hall, 91, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at 5:02 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born March 6, 1928 in Sparks Hill, Illinois, the son of the late Nicholas and Melvina (Lane) Hall. He married Leta Steed on March 7, 1946 in Cottage Hills, Illinois. She survives.

He retired from Laclede Steel in 1980. He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, Illinois, where he served as a deacon of the church for 65 years.

Ben is survived by his wife Leta; three children, Bill (Carolyn) Hall, Barbara Tanksley, and Ginger (Tom) Smith; five grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Williamson Funeral Home, 108 W. Henry St., Staunton, Illinois 62088. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, Illinois. Burial in RoseLawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, Illinois.

To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.