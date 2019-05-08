BEN TODARO

DORSEY — Ben L. Todaro, 81, of Dorsey, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Ben was born Nov, 25, 1937 in Alton, Illinois to John and Talma (Aulabaugh) Todaro. They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Sorensen and his brother, Gary Todaro.

Ben is survived by his children, Sheri (husband, Mark) Hellmuth of Caseyville, Illinois, Michael (wife, Ilse) Todaro of Houston, Texas, Mark (wife, Lee) Todaro of Corpus Christi, Texas, Lisa (husband, Andy) Hockenberry of Wentzville, Missouri and Stacy Todaro of Bethalto, Illinois; six grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Adam, Jordan, Benjamin, Emmah; and two great-grandchildren, Alaina and Benjamin; and siblings, Sharon Cooper of Phoenix, Arizona and Sandra (husband, Don) Gissler of Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1959. He worked as a manager for McDonald Douglas for 33 years. Ben will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family through this online guestbook.

A private service will be held at a later date.