1/
Benita Balicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHALTO — Benita Balicki, 56, of Bethalto passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

She was born October 26, 1964 in Alton to Benedict "Ben" and Thelma (Bomia) Balicki.

She is survived by siblings, Larry Edward Balicki of Rock Wall, Texas; Judy Steed of Bethalto, Mark Balicki of King Co., Washington; Stephen (Tina) Balicki of Wood River and Gregory (Ashley) Balicki of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Hodge.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions private services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.

Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell Achievement Resource Center.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved