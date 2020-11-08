BETHALTO — Benita Balicki, 56, of Bethalto passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

She was born October 26, 1964 in Alton to Benedict "Ben" and Thelma (Bomia) Balicki.

She is survived by siblings, Larry Edward Balicki of Rock Wall, Texas; Judy Steed of Bethalto, Mark Balicki of King Co., Washington; Stephen (Tina) Balicki of Wood River and Gregory (Ashley) Balicki of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Hodge.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions private services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.

Memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell Achievement Resource Center.

