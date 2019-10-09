BENTON — Benjaman Leroy Roberts, age 73, of Benton, Illinois, died on Oct. 7, 2019 at his residence. Ben was born July 4, 1946 in Fisk, Missouri, son of the late Raymond and Orena Roberts.

He is survived by two daughters, Pam (Larry) Price of Benton and Peggy (Terry) Edwards of Herod, Illinois; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild due in December; two sisters, Earlene Garner and Sherry Cooper; and one brother, Jim Roberts.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Cooper Officiating. Burial will be in Shain Memorial Cemetery at Fisk.