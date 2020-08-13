Bennie Secor

GILLESPIE — In loving memory of our caring mom and wife.

Bennie Faye Secor, 75, of Gillespie, Illinois, entered Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1944 in Humboldt, Tennessee, the daughter of Hazel (Tucker) Harwell. Bennie married Larry D. Secor in Alton, Illinois, on April 26, 1969.

Bennie enjoyed golfing and fishing. She was devoted to caring for her beloved dog "Sissy".

Along with her husband, Larry; she is survived by her children, Lori Pierson, Sheri Woodward, Linda Snyder and Cindy (Chuck) Brooks; 11 grandchildren, Billy, Robby, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Miranda, Kyle, Chas, Chandra, Chance and Connor; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Alexis, Charlotte and Christopher; siblings, Glynn (Anne) Sowell, David (Shirley) Sowell, Elton Gillon and Virdell Breckman.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m until time of service at 1 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Benld Adopt a Pet and/or 5A's.

