Benton Mundy

JERSEYVILLE — Benton (Ben) Mundy, formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 10, 1984. Benton married Ashley Mundy on Nov. 22, 2011 in Jerseyville, together they had one daughter, Kathryn Mundy. They later seperated, but remained good friends.

Ben will be sadly missed by his parents, Chris and Donna Mundy; sister, Stephanie Mundy, who reside in Youngstown, Florida; and his former wife Ashley of Jerseyville.

Also surviving is his daughter, Kathryn Mundy; two step-children, Steven and Addison Staggs of Jerseyville; a grandmother, Gina Knight of Virginia, Illinois; and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.