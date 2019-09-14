LAGUNA VISTA, TEXAS — Bernadine "Bernie" Schmieder was 81 years old and living in Laguna Vista, Texas when she passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, three days shy of her 82nd birthday.

She was born in Illinois to parents Donald and June Craigmiles. Bernie has three siblings.

Bernie is survived by her two sons, Mike Schmieder and Bret Schmieder, and one daughter Melinda McQueen (Lance). She has two grandsons, Ryan and Alec, whom she adored. She was preceded by her late husband, Robert "Boots" Schmieder, who passed away in May 2003 in Illinois.

Bernie moved to Texas in 2003 for the warm weather and the beach life. She was an active member in her church until her final days.

Upon her wishes, some of her remains will be scattered in the ocean and the rest to be next to her husband in Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 106 Madelyn Rose, Bayview, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Cornerstone Church.

