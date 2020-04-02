MORO — Bernadine W. Watsek, 82, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 31, 1937 in St. Libory, Illinois, the daughter of Alloys and Theresa (Hummert) Luebbers.

She married Robert "Bob" Watsek on Sept. 24, 1955 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2018.

Bernadine was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles, spending time with her family, and loved to be with her grandchildren.

Survivors include, six children and their spouses, Kathy (Roy) Smith of Collinsville, Illinois, Ginny (Craig) Wineinger of Bethalto, Ron (Brook) Watsek of Alton, Illinois, Barb (Frank) Trost of Bethalto, Jackie (Jerry) Vollmer of Alton and Ray (Terry) Watsek of Maryville, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Dora (Rich) Buckley of Edwardsville, Illinois; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer Buckman, Katie Smith, Rob (Larissa) Smith, Brian (Erin) Watsek, Brooke (Josh) McDowell, Nick Legate (Mackenzie Wille), Megan (fiancé Nate Henrichs) Trost, Frankie Trost, Cameron (Peyton) Lane, Grant (Kayla) Lane, Anna Watsek, Valerie and Rachel Buckley; 11 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents; she was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Watsek; a sister, Frances Schoettle; and a brother, Melvin Luebbers.

Private graveside services will be held for the family at Calvary Baptist Cemetery in Edwardsville. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and/or Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.