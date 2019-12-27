MEPPEN — Bernard J. Brinkman, was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Meppen, Illinois to the late John and Catherine (Baalman) Brinkman. He passed away peacefully at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

He served in WWll in the US Army and worked for Laclede Steel in Alton, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen and the Brussels American Legion.

Bernard is survived by one brother, Vince (Jo Ann) Brinkman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerome Brinkman; and four sisters, Gertrude Heitzman, Angeline Walls, Marie Klaas, and Bernadine Geisen.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Meppen.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery or Family Choice.

