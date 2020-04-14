SPRINGFIELD — Bernard "Bernie" Eugene Ferree, 86, of Springfield, Illinois, died at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home per his wishes.

Bernie was born June 9, 1933, in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Virgil Edward and Gertrude Caroline Hirtreiter Ferree. He married Carol Vance Clinton on June 14, 1986, in Springfield.

Bernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and earned his bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He was employed as the executive director with the Greene County ASCS, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. Bernie also worked as a janitor for the St. Francis Motherhouse until his retirement. He was a member of Douglas Avenue Methodist Church and enjoyed woodworking, camping, and riding his Honda Helix.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul Jacob Ferree and James Bernard Ferree; and sisters, Barbara Catherine Reinhart and Evelyn Joan Dasenbrock.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Carol Ferree of Springfield; sons, Douglas B. Ferree of Wilcox, Nebraska, Gary Matthew Ferree of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Stephen Ferree of Columbus, Indiania, Tony Charles (wife, Jenny) Clinton of Springfield, Lyndal Eugene (wife, Lori) Clinton of Carlinville, Illinois, Terry Ray (wife, Tammy) Clinton of Springfield, and Tim Lee (wife, Penny) Clinton of Springfield; daughters, Lauren E. (husband, Vern) Van Hoy of Alton, Illinois, and Rebecca Joan (husband, Leo) Campbell of Union, Missouri; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Betty of Mattoon and Kathleen (husband, Bob) Briles of Nashville, Illinois; also several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Herbie.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

The family of Bernard "Bernie" Eugene Ferree is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

