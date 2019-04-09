BERNARD SPAHR

DORSEY — Bernard R. Spahr, 77, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Born Sept. 3, 1941 in Ridgway, Illinois, he was the son of James and Frances (Zilch) Spahr. He married Dorothy L. Puent on May 18, 1968. She preceded him in death April 22, 2002.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran worked as a tool grinder for McDonnell-Douglas for over 35 years. He was a member of the East Alton American Legion Post #794. Bernard enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Lindsey) Spahr of Moro, Illinois and Brian Spahr of DeSoto, Missouri; three grandchildren, Haley Spahr, Charleigh Spahr, and Chayce Spahr; and a sister, Theresa Barnett of New Bloomfield, Missouri.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Bernard will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois, with full military honors by the Alton VFW Post #1308.

Memorials may be made to the East Alton American Legion.

