1/
Bernice Beaty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORIDA — Bernice Beaty, 83, died on Firday, July 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

She was born Nov. 25, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Steven and Mary (Cochara) Ulett. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

On July 23, 1960 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Robert Beaty and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2002.

Surviving are two daughters, Dr. Julie Beaty-Nosco (Dr. Dennis Nosco) of San Diego, California, and Janet Beaty of Orlando; five grandchildren, Marissa Nosco, Natalie Nosco, Jessica Lemanski, Robert Lemanski and Nicholas Lemanski; and two brothers, Samuel Ulett of Saint Louis, Missouri, and Frank Ulett of Godfrey, Illinois.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Due to COVID 19, the immediate family will not be able to attend services.

St. Mary's Catholic Church will have the Mass on Facebook live. You can find their Facebook page under "St Mary's Catholic Church and School." Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

You can view the interment service on Facebook live under "Gent Funeral Home." Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family is planning to have a memorial service at a future date.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved