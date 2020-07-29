FLORIDA — Bernice Beaty, 83, died on Firday, July 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

She was born Nov. 25, 1936 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Steven and Mary (Cochara) Ulett. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

On July 23, 1960 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Robert Beaty and he preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2002.

Surviving are two daughters, Dr. Julie Beaty-Nosco (Dr. Dennis Nosco) of San Diego, California, and Janet Beaty of Orlando; five grandchildren, Marissa Nosco, Natalie Nosco, Jessica Lemanski, Robert Lemanski and Nicholas Lemanski; and two brothers, Samuel Ulett of Saint Louis, Missouri, and Frank Ulett of Godfrey, Illinois.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Due to COVID 19, the immediate family will not be able to attend services.

St. Mary's Catholic Church will have the Mass on Facebook live. You can find their Facebook page under "St Mary's Catholic Church and School." Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

You can view the interment service on Facebook live under "Gent Funeral Home." Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family is planning to have a memorial service at a future date.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.