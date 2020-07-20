1/1
Bernice Cox
ALTON — Bernice Opal Cox, 94, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin, Illinois. She was born Feb. 9, 1926 in Grafton, Illinois.

She retired from the Alton Mental Health Center where she worked as a psychiatric aide.

She is survived by her son, James (Donna) Powell of Grafton; daughters, Theresa Bartlett of Brighton, Illinois, Phyllis Day of Hartford, Illinois, and Denise Canedy of Florida; grandchildren, David Foutch, Stacy Krupco, Patrick Bartlett, Lauralea Robbins, John Day, Michael Day, Joey Day, Sarah Mendoza, Cody Powel and Ashley Powel; great-grandchildren, Christian, Jamie, Colby, Calleigh, Craig, Chelsea, Anthony, Jaxson, Theadora and Sydney; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Ron King of Arkansas; and sisters, Geraldine (Tim) Cavanaugh of Cuba, Missouri, Mary (Bob) Scott of Bethalto, Illinois, Carol Young of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and Ruby Adams of Sarasota, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leland Odell Cox; mother, Revil (Dikes) King; brothers, Dale, Cowan and Ramsey King; and sister, Loretta.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines of gatherings of 50 or less, private services will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Thursday, July 23, with burial to follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
