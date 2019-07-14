BRIGHTON — Bernice M. Farmer, 89, of Brighton, passed away at 5:38 a.m. on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton.

She was born on April 28, 1930 in Brighton to the late George and Alma (Grabbe) Kruse.

Bernice married Harry "Peanuts" Farmer on Oct. 10, 1954 in Alton. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2012.

She worked as a secretary for Brighton Plumbing and Electric. Bernice loved her family especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by one sister, Laverna Roach; one brother, William (Sue) Kruse; four nieces, Patty Kohrell, Jean Highfill, Cathy Roach, and Carol Acord; and five nephews, Billy Roach, Don Kruse, Jeff Kruse, Marc Kruse, and Gary St. Cin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother George Kruse and one sister Caroline "Tootsie" St. Cin.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded with a private inurnment at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bott Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

