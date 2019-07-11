BERNICE RAGSDALE

EAST ALTON — Bernice Ragsdale, 97, formerly of East Alton, Illinois passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Baltimore-Washington Memorial hospital in Glenn Burnie, Maryland. She was born Jan. 22, 1922 in Herrin Illinois.

She was the daughter of the late Bryan and Nettie (Bradley) Grosvenor. She married Warren Ragsdale on Feb. 22, 1945 and he proceeded her in death on Dec. 26, 2006.

Bernice is survived by one son, Scott Ragsdale of Arnold, Maryland, five grandchildren, Lisa Forrest, Lori White, Lynn White, Jeremy Ragsdale, all residing in Maryland and Dana Lashley of Indianapolis, eight great-grandchildren, Lexi, Kelsey, Matthew, Samuel, Madelyn, Maxwell, Audrey and Samantha.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Brent Ragsdale in 1995.

Bernice was formerly employed as an elementary teacher in the Roxana, Illinois school district for 25 years. She achieved a masters degree in education at Southern Illinois University in 1970.

A devout christian and lifelong member of the Methodist church, Bernice loved to sing in the choir and serve others.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Vallhalla cemetary in Godfrey, Illinois at a future date.