GODFREY — Bertha Baldridge, 90, died at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Born October 31, 1928 in Prairietown, Illinois, she was the daughter of August and Pearl (Easter) Lohse. Mrs. Baldridge graduated from Wood River High School in 1946. She was an employee of Owens Illinois Glass and and the Alton School District for 26 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. On Nov. 15, 1947 she married Jack D. Baldridge in Morganfield, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1997 after almost 50 years of marriage.

Surviving is a son, Gary Baldridge (Jayne) of Godfrey; a daughter, Sharon O'Neal (Dennis) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Bradley, Ben and Brett Baldridge, and Tara Smith (Josh); three great-grandchildren, Logan, Madison and Tyler Smith; a sister and a brother.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. The Rev. Andre' Dobson and the Rev. Rick Patrick will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.