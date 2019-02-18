BERTHA LAVITUS

GODFREY — Bertha Rose (Bick) Lavitus, 93 died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, Illinois, under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born in Meppen, Illinois on Feb. 21, 1926, to Theodore and Cecilia (Haselhorst) Bick.

Bertha attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Meppen. Early in life she learned the values of faith, kindness, and hard work. She demonstrated those traits throughout her life.

She was employed at Owens-Illinois Glass in Alton as a packer; it was there she met John Lavitus and on June 9, 1959, they were married at St. Matthews Church in Alton. They shared 69 years together until his death on Jan. 12, 2018.

She enjoyed cooking, making sure her yard and beautiful flowers were always well tended. She had a gift of decorating her home and making it cozy and beautiful. The past 11 years she enjoyed their cozy villa at United Methodist Village and the love and friendship she shared with residents and staff.

She is survived by a brother, Ellis T. Bick, of Ballwin, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Bernice Brinkman, Marie Richey, Henrietta Smith, and two brothers, Lawrence Bick and Harry Bick.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the St. Mary's Catholic School or .

