GODFREY — Bertha Lucille (Biondolino) McFarlane passed away on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at the age of 103. She was raised in Hartford, Illinois and, after graduating from Wood River High School, she spent a year working to save enough money to enter the nurses training program at St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, Illinois. Bertha was the president of her nursing class and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital immediately following her graduation. She married Peter J McFarlane on Dec. 26, 1941 and they moved to Chicago, Illinois, where Peter completed medical school. They returned to Alton in 1952. Bertha and Peter raised 12 children, Margaret (deceased) Gibbons (Jon) Baltimore, Maryland; John McFarlane (Linda) Webster Groves, Missouri; Peter McFarlane (Pam) Godfrey, Illinois; Thomas McFarlane (Mary) Kalispell, Montana; Paul McFarlane (Valerie) Grand Marais, Minnesota; Anne Mangus (Ron) Lake Havasu, Arizona; James McFarlane (LouAnn) Godfrey, Illinois; Mary Vaughn (Jeff) Alton, Illinois; Phillip McFarlane (deceased); Joseph McFarlane (Chris) Alton, Illinois; Robert McFarlane (Jo) Malvern, England; and Andrew McFarlane (Cathy) Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Peter McFarlane; two children, Margaret and Phillip; three brothers, Russell, Phillip, and Jack Biondolino; and one sister, (Rosalie Pursley). Surviving siblings include Kay Robertson and Sam Biondolino. Bertha was devoted to her children as well as her 32 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing with her husband. She was an extraordinarily talented quilter. Every child, grandchild, and great grandchild received a baby quilt as well as a graduation quilt and a quilt to commemorate their wedding. She loved to attend quilt shows with her daughters and daughters-in-law. Bertha was part of a quilting group that made and sold quilts to raise money for the Ursuline Convent and other not for profits. Bertha was famous for her cooking skills and her generosity in sharing the products of that talent. For years she sponsored lasagna dinners at her house on Twelfth Street for Marquette high school athletes and is remembered fondly for those meals. Once, she hosted a lasagna and chicken dinner for the University of Notre Dame Rugby Team. She helped initiate a hot lunch program for the nuns who taught at St. Patrick's grade school where her children attended. She also was instrumental in developing a parish-wide rummage sale to raise funds for the school. Bertha and her husband were faithful members of St. Ambrose Catholic Church for over 30 years after they moved from Alton to Godfrey. She loved working in her gardens in both locations and had an expansive Jonquil display on her Godfrey property each spring. A carcade visitation will be held Monday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. A private Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.