KATICH
GILLESPIE — Bessie L. Katich, 97, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Friends may call on Sunday, June 9 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Churchin Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7 or Heritage Manor Activity Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.