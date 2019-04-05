BETSY MARKEL-LACY

GODFREY — Betsy R. Markel-Lacy, 80, died at 8:11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

Born April 10, 1938 in Rombauer, Missouri, she was the daughter of James C. Romine and Beulah (Buchanan) Henderson and her step-father, Art Henderson. She married Jack Raymond Markel on April 19, 1958 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2007. She later married David Lacy. He survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Greg Markel (Teresa) of Alton, Danny Romine of Ballwin, Missouri, Jody Markel (Michele) of Alton, and Chris Markel (Sue) of Godfrey, Illinois, 10 grandchildren, Darrin Markel, Justin Markel, Eryka Graham, Dylan Romine, Jessica Markel, Danielle Romine, Blake Markel, Ryan Markel, Ciara Markel, and Sarah Markel. One brother, Steve Romine (Glenda) of Alton, and a sister, Vicki Turner (Larry) of Godfrey.

Along with her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Markel-Graham and a brother, Gary Henderson.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. Pastor Gregory Linscott will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com