HARTFORD — Bettie June Bowermaster, 84, of Hartford, Illinois passed away at 12:16 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Covenant Hospice in Pensacola, Florida.

She was born June 12, 1935 in Leora, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carl D. and Luella "Lucy" (Johns) Overbey. She married Walter Allen "Hoolie" Bowermaster on July 31, 1952 in East Alton, Illinois and he passed away on Jan. 17, 2014.

Betty was an inspiration and gave much to the Village of Hartford. She was a talented artist whom enjoyed capturing nature in much of her work with her brushes and other art techniques. She was a superb hairdresser and cosmetologist and had shared ownership with The Looking Glass Beauty Shop in Wood River for many years. Along with her late husband, she had also owned and operated Hoolie's Delmar Tavern and Hartford Ribs for several years. In her early years she had operated a floral and craft shop in Advance, Missouri.

She was a longtime member of the Hartford Woman's Club and enjoyed her Bunco and Pinochle Card Clubs. She enjoyed her days of gardening, cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Vicki and Dwight Moore of Brighton, Illinois, Cindi and Dennis Eppers of Pensacola, Florida, Bruce and Pauli Bowermaster of Wood River, Illinois, and Kelli and Jimmy Kincy of Anahuac, Texas; ten grandchildren and spouses, Ryan and Agnes Schade, Moriah and Jim Meisenheimer, Shannon and Eddie Keller, Jessica and Ed Halvorson, Rebecca Bowermaster, Wade and Chastity Bowermaster, Emily and Kyle Dopuch, Jake Bartlett, Josh Bartlett and Krystle and John Morgan; ten great grandchildren, Annalee and Danielle Schade, Kendall and Colleen Meisenheimer, Alexis, Bristol and Charlotte Dopuch, TeeJ Lewis Morgan and Sydney and Taylor Morgan; a sister, Georgia Unthank of Godfrey; sister-in-law, Mary Overbey of Waterloo; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Walter Overbey.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 where funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.