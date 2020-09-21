Betty Allan

ALEDO — Betty J. Allan nee Coe peacefully left this world to be in Heaven with Jesus and so many of her loved ones on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 7:12 p.m.; She was surrounded by her daughters at Brookstone in Aledo, Illinois.

Betty was born on Aug. 31, 1931 in Jacksonville, Illinois. She graduated from New Berlin High School in 1949.

She received her certification as a Lab Technician from Gradwell College, in St. Louis, Missouri.

On March 23, 1952, she married Henry D. Allan, the love her life, in Alexander, Illinois.

They were happily married for 65 years.

As newlyweds, Betty worked at Wood River Hospital until they could purchase their new home in Alton, Illinois, and start her family.

She was a gracious and welcoming hostess and a friend to many. She was lover of beauty, both in nature and art. Betty was an avid oil painter and created many beautiful paintings.

Known as a prayer warrior, Betty would seek out ways to pray for everyone she met.

In 2019, she was recognized with the Distinguished Woman Award by the Aledo UMC.

Some of her happiest memories include spending time with her daughters, their families, camping all over the US, visiting family and friends and her trips to Scotland.

Betty and Hank moved into her daughter, Joanne's home and ultimately to Brookstone of Aledo assisted living, where she resided until her death.

Betty's family is grateful and thankful for Brookstone of Aledo, Aledo UMC, Christian Church, Godfrey, Illinois, and Beacon of Hope Hospice.

Betty's husband, parents, brother-in-law, John Recknagel and son-in-law (like a son), Mark N. Harris, preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her brother, Alfred (Joyce) Coe, Texas; her sister, Clara Recknagel, Tennessee; daughters, Janice (Paul) Fuchs, California, and Joanne Harris, Aledo; grandchildren, Sam Harris, Illinois, Paul Allan and Olivia Fuchs, and Hunter Harris; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service (with COVID-19 restrictions) is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Aledo UMC. A private burial will take place in Gillespie, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Aledo UMC or as Betty would do, pray, write, visit or call those that are alone or in need.