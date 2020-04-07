COTTAGE HILLS — Betty M. Arbuthnot, 85, passed away at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

She was born Oct. 13, 1934 in Brighton, Illinois, the daughter of William and Ruth (Mellenthin) Caffery. On March of 1960 Betty married Charles S. Arbuthnot in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1998.

Betty was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling with the Tuesday Afternoon Ladies Bowling League.

Betty is survived by her children, Jannetta Wellhausen (Chris) of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Charles W. Arbuthnot of Perry, Utah, and Scott Ozee of Cottage Hills; two sisters, Francis Steward of Cottage Hills and Mary Barks of Wood River; a brother, James Caffery (Patsy) of Godfrey; grandchildren, Ashley Janssen of Meadowbrook, Illinois, and Shaun Wellhausen of Cottage Hills; great-grandchildren, Blake and Mariah Wellhausen, and Haylee and Logan Janssen; and three great-great grandchildren, Germaniey Shewmake, and two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; half-sister, DeLois McDonough; and two brothers-in-law, Louis Steward and Cliff Barks.

A Private family visitation will be held, with a private graveside service to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

