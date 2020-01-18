ST. CHARLES — Betty L. Bauswell, 74, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born July 6, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, to LeRoy and Velma (Case) Mitts. Betty married Donald Bauswell on April 20, 1965 in East Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2018.

In her earlier years Betty enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her best friend, fishing, and crocheting. In her later years she enjoyed watching and attending all of her grandchildren's sports events.

Betty is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle (Keith) Steiger of St. Charles, Missouri, and Tamara (Jack) McVickar of O'Fallon, Illinois; six grandchildren, Brittany (Mathieu) Perrault, Keith Jr., Christopher, and Julie Steiger, Chase and Rylee McVickar; a special niece and nephew, Roy (Rose) Foster; along with several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Virginia McCormick and Shirley Foote.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the .

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.