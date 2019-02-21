BETTY BOEHM

WOOD RIVER — Betty Jane Boehm, 88, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1930, in Alton, the daughter of the late Norman and Ann (Mansfield) Dorsey. She married William F. Boehm, Sr. on Nov. 8, 1952, in Moro, Illinois and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2014.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, William F. Boehm, Jr. of Fort Madison, Iowa, John and Patti Boehm of Advance, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Sara Boehm, Samantha Shockley, Ryan (Erica) Boehm, Kevin (Erin) Boehm; and two great-grandchildren, Andrea and Hallie.

Betty enjoyed a fulfilling career as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital and Rosewood Care Center in Alton. She volunteered extensively at St. Anthony's Hospital after her retirement. She was a member of Moro Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosalie Haworth.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be at Moro Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Moro Presbyterian Church.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.