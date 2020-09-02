1/1
Betty Boehmke
GLEN CARBON — Betty (nee, Moggio) Boehmke, 90, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at her home in Glen Carbon, Illinois, at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Born Nov. 27, 1929 in Depoy, Kentucky, she was the only daughter of Amos T. and Gladys (McWhirter) Earle.

Betty graduated from Graham High School in Graham, Kentucky, and shortly afterwards, moved to Illinois to work in her uncle's family business.

She later worked at Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois, in the Winchester Division where she met her first husband and father of her children.

She also worked at several clothing stores through the years in Alton and Wood River, where she had a loyal following.

She had a radiant, captivating smile that drew people to her. Betty was a smart, funny, beautiful, compassionate, and tough woman who loved to laugh and enjoy life in a way that was admired by all who knew her. Dancing and listening to live music with her husband and love of her life, Robert Boehmke, was a source of great joy for her. Betty was fiercely loving and dedicated to her children, who were her pride and joy.

She will be remembered often as a loving and treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law.

Mrs. Boehmke is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Margaret Moggio of Glen Carbon; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Moggio and Chris Ramsey of St. Louis, Missouri; granddaughter, Melissa (Moggio) Rawe and her husband, Luis of St. Peters, Missouri; and great grandsons, Hunter, Harrison and Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving and devoted husband, Robert Boehmke; and her loving grandparents , who raised her, "Granny" Minnie Blanche and "Pa" Leslie Earle.

A visitation with masks and appropriate social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Sept. 4, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

An outdoor graveside service and burial will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis or to a charity of one's choice.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
