JERSEYVILLE — Betty Jean Boyaris, 88, formerly of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, died at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in the Weakley County town of Gleason, Tennessee on June 18, 1931, one of two children born to Howard and Iva Lou (Stevens) Hunter.

She grew up with her parents and brother in the small town of Gleason until moving to the big city of Chicago during her high school years, where she graduated from Chicago schools.

She married Ernest Boyaris on Sept. 9, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, and the two raised their family in the Chicagoland area, and shared 51 years before his death on March 30, 2002. It was after his death that Betty decided to relocate to Jerseyville, Illinois, where she has made her home since.

Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Barbara and Donald Dickey of Jerseyville and Karen Boyaris and her husband, Jim Smith of Morton Grove; four grandchildren, Rachel Dickey, Gwendolyn Brunaugh, and her husband, Jason all of Jerseyville, Peter Smith and Joseph Smith both of Morton Grove; her two beloved great grandchildren, Jaxon and Makenna Brunaugh.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Hunter.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in a private ceremony on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who has been entrusted with the services.