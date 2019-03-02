BETTY CARTER

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Betty Ann Carter, 81, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Christian Hospital Northeast.

Born July 31, 1937 in Gatesville, Texas, she was the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (Weigand) Mueller.

Betty loved cooking for her family.

She married Robert F. Carter on Oct. 2, 1956 at Ft. Wood, Texas. He died Aug. 20, 2006.

Surviving are sons, Robert Luke Carter of Rosewood Heights, Franklin Carter of East Alton, Joshua (Denise) Carter of Staunton; daughters, Elizabeth (Richard) Hillman of Glen Carbon, Jacqueline Carter of Edwardsville, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Steinheiner of Godfrey; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Manning and Nancy Baxter both of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Jo Sloan of Northbrook, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Arthur Earl Mueller; and sisters, Anna Mae Benton, Sophie Lacy, Dorothy Benton, Emma Irving and Judy Mutanen.

Private services were conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom officiated.

Burial was in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.