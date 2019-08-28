GREENFIELD — Early Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, Betty June Chinowth met her Savior face to face. She was born to Mabel (Prather) and Elmer "Tub" Batty on April 30, 1930. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1947 and attended Rubicam Business School in St. Louis. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Chinowth on Sept. 9, 1950. Except for the time Dick was stationed in the army in Texas, they spent most of their married life in Greenfield, Illinois.

Dick preceded Betty in death on Jan. 10, 1993. Today's reunion was twenty-six years in the making. We can only imagine the joy of that celebration. Betty loved her family with all her heart and is survived by two children, Debra Kay (Mark) Powell of Greenfield and Richard Kent (Sue) Chinowth of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jayme (Jason) Goby and their sons Brody Mark Reif and Jack Robert Goby of Carlinville, Illinois; Rachel (Justin) Hays and their children Jackson Collins and Blakely June Hays of Greenfield; Leland (Ha) Chinowth and sons Kai Davis and Bennett Wade Chinowth; and Taylor (Megan) Chinowth and children Emerie Mae and Ellis Martin Chinowth, all of Tulsa; and Grace and Sam Garrow, both of St. Louis.

Betty worked in various office positions most of her life including: Sears, Roebuck & Co.; two different law offices; a Texas housing contractor; American Oil in Wood River; Claude Sousley; Wilhite Gas & Supply; Greenfield schools, JoAnn's Accounting; and Mark Shade Financial. In her own words, "I've never had a job I didn't like, but being a wife and mother were, by far, the best." After failing health forced her to be housebound, her friends and health aides kept her entertained with daily games of Scrabble. For that and their wonderful care, she was so thankful. In recent years, she enjoyed friends who became family at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. Nobody enjoyed a game of Bingo more than Mom!

Betty was a member of the Greenfield First Baptist Church. Services will be held there Friday morning, Aug. 30, visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Greenfield First Baptist Church, the Greenfield ACTS (A Call to Serve) project, or Greenfield's Foundation of Educational Excellence. Better yet, if you would remember Betty by extending an extra measure of kindness to those you meet, you could pay her no higher honor. Never pass up the chance to tell family and friends that you love them. The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com