ALTON — Betty S. Cloninger, 86, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Riverside Nursing Home and Rehab. She was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in Smithville, Arkansas, the daughter of Floyd E. and Dola B. (Brown) Dailey. Betty married Truman F. Cloninger in Marble Hill, Missouri, on Feb. 16, 1952. Betty was a telephone switchboard operator for Owens Illinois Glass Company until her retirement in 1976. She was a former member of Beltline Christian Center and Bethalto Church of God. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking, and loved to be with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Truman; children, David (Patricia Ann) Cloninger of Robertsville, Missouri, Danny (Laura) Cloninger of Alton, and Vanessa (Tim) Lonergan of Springfield, Illinois; siblings, Eugene Dailey of Glenn Allen, Missouri, Verne Dailey of Marble Hill, and Floyd (Debbie) Dailey of Wood River, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Cloninger; and siblings, Bill Dailey, Glenda Davis, Carolyn Barlow, Beatrice Pennington-Brown, and Martha Sherrill. Visitation will be private, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, live on our facebook page, conducted by Pastor Dennis Laughlin. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Bethalto Church of God. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.