BETTY CREPPS

LINCOLN — Betty L. Crepps, 81, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Christian Village in Lincoln, Illinois. She was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Alton, Illinois the daughter of the late Herbert and Alma (Miller) Davis. She married Bobby S. Crepps on June 18, 1977, in Godfrey, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2016.

Survivors include her son in law: Ronald Gill of Lincoln, her granddaughter: Julia Rook of Cottage Hills, Illinois, three great grandchildren: Eli Gill, Julianna Haney, Raeann Beckham, and her special cousin: Sharon Scroggins of Brighton, Illinois.

Betty was formerly employed as a real estate agent. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters: Denise Ann Rook and Rhonda Gill.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Following visitation, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Simmons Cancer Institute in Springfield, Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.