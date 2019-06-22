GRANITE CITY — Betty Welsh Epperson, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, died at 8:33 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born Sept. 18, 1926 in Granite City.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Life Church or the St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness and may be accepted at the funeral home, irwinchapel.com.