BETTY GIBSON

ALTON — Betty L. Gibson, 89, died at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

She was born Jan. 18, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of the late John and Madoline (Wallace) Townsley. She retired as deputy Treasurer for the City of Alton and was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.

On May 27, 1950 in Alton she married Leslie "Gibby" M. Gibson Jr. and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2017.

Surviving are one son, Steve Gibson (Liz) of Alton, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny Sue Fay, and one son, Leslie M. Gibson; one brother and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Adrian Das officiating. Memorials may be made to Oasis Women's Center. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.