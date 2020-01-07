ALTON — Betty L. Gillis, 85, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. Born Jan. 30, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Arthur Thomas and Ermal (Yates) Johnson.

On Nov. 3, 1956 she married Don Gillis in Alton. He survives. Mrs. Gillis worked in the engineering office for Alton Memorial Hospital and later in the payroll office for the Olin Corporation.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and played the organ for various churches over the years.

Along with her husband she is survived by two daughters, Donna Deall (John) of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Brenda L. Gillis of Texas; and two grandchildren, Zach and Alex Deall.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lorene Cambron.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

